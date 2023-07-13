Charlotte Performing Arts Hosts A Piano Sale August 3-5

The lobby of Robinson Hall for the Performing Arts on the UNC Charlotte main campus will be host to a piano sale August 3-5, 2023. The Department of Music has the use of new first-class pianos on a no-cost basis each school year. This arrangement is provided through an association with the Rockley Family Foundation. These instruments, instruments provided to other institutions, and instruments made available by various manufacturers will be sold to perpetuate this valuable program.

MORE >>>