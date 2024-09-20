Discovering Your Edge Workshop At Charlotte Sep 25

Wed, Sep 25, 2024 | 6pm to 7:30pm

9319 Robert D Snyder Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Ignite your creative spirit, enhance your resume and foster the impact you would like to make! Whether you’re a student looking to stand out, or someone eager to develop innovative solutions, these workshops are tailored to help you thrive.

Each session dives into key aspects of innovation and entrepreneurial thinking, providing practical tools and strategies to help you develop a growth mindset, identify opportunities and turn ideas into action. You’ll also learn how to build a compelling resume that reflects your unique strengths, experiences and creative abilities.

