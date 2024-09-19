Central Piedmont And Charlotte Students Showcase Their Work At Exhibit

Students from the Architectural Technology program recently had the incredible opportunity to showcase their architectural sketches and design drawings in a collaborative exhibit curated by local architect William Philemon, titled Design Thinking. This exciting exhibit was on display for four weeks at the Hodges Taylor Gallery in Southend, Charlotte.

The exhibit featured the creative and innovative works of local architects, alongside architecture students from Central Piedmont and UNC Charlotte. It was a true celebration of architectural synergy and design creativity!

The exhibit concluded with a closing reception, where our very own AIAS (American Institute of Architecture Students) organization was on hand to welcome guests, participate in discussions, and serve attendees.

A huge congratulations to all the students involved for their inspiring contributions!

