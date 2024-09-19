Gothic Ghost Stories At Central Piedmont Sep 27-29
Kick off Spooky Season with an eerie collection of short plays directed by the talented students of the Central Piedmont Drama Department! From haunted twins to mysterious paintings, these gothic ghost stories are filled with chilling tales just dying to be told. Gather ‘round as the Peveril family shares their ghastly secrets by the flickering firelight.
Featured Tales Include:
Murdered twins
A missing heart
Dark forces within a painting
A frozen mother and daughter
Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall, Levine Campus
Day of show – ONLINE SALES ONLY
Central Piedmont students: Free with current Student ID
Showtimes:
Fri., Sept. 27 – 2 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 27 – 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 28 – 2 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 28 – 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 29 – 2 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 29 – 5 p.m.
Don’t miss out on these spooky stories!