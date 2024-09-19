Gothic Ghost Stories At Central Piedmont Sep 27-29

Kick off Spooky Season with an eerie collection of short plays directed by the talented students of the Central Piedmont Drama Department! From haunted twins to mysterious paintings, these gothic ghost stories are filled with chilling tales just dying to be told. Gather ‘round as the Peveril family shares their ghastly secrets by the flickering firelight.

Featured Tales Include:

Murdered twins

A missing heart

Dark forces within a painting

A frozen mother and daughter

Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall, Levine Campus

Purchase tickets

Day of show – ONLINE SALES ONLY

Central Piedmont students: Free with current Student ID

Showtimes:

Fri., Sept. 27 – 2 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 27 – 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28 – 2 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28 – 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 29 – 2 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 29 – 5 p.m.

Don’t miss out on these spooky stories!

