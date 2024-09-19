Charlotte Researcher Jill Yavorsky Shares From An Extensive Body Of Her Work Sep 19

Thu, Sep 19, 2024 | 5pm to 6:30pm

Atkins Library, Halton Room

410 Library Lane, Charlotte, NC 28223

Rising class inequality is one of the most pressing contemporary issues the United States faces. Individuals at the top of income and wealth distributions control the vast majority of economic resources and exercise considerable economic, organizational, and political power. Jill Yavorsky, Ph.D. will summarize some of her extensive body of peer-reviewed articles, which have been published in leading social science journals, to illustrate who has access to the most powerful positions in the US. Yavorsky will discuss her research during “The Gendered Elite: Money, Divisions of Labor & Power” as part of the “Personally Speaking” published-expert series from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Come increase your understanding of how class inequality is connected to gender inequality at the very top of the financial structure and hear about what gender progress has been made in diversifying top organizational and economic positions. By examining the behavior of the ‘top one percent,’ and by describing how these pathways differ for women and men, Yavorsky will share novel research about the work and family dynamics among the richest households. She will also examine the implications of these patterns on broader inequality.

Jill E. Yavorsky, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor of Sociology and Organizational Science at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She received her Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in Sociology. Her research focuses on US labor market patterns by gender, race, and class; workplace bias and inequality; and gendered divisions of labor among parents. Her research has been published in top social science journals including American Sociological Review, American Journal of Sociology, and Social Forces and supported by national funding institutes such as the National Science Foundation. Yavorsky’s work is widely cited, and she has served on multiple journal editorial boards, such as Journal of Marriage and Family, Social Currents, and Socius. Additionally, her scholarship has garnered widespread media attention from leading outlets such as the NPR Marketplace, The New York Times, TIME, Fast Company, Forbes, among others. In addition to publishing and teaching, Yavorsky also enjoys speaking and consulting. Read more about Dr. Yavorsky.

