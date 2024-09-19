Por La Cultura Night At Charlotte Sep 21
Date: 9/21/2024
Time: 4:00 PM
Bank of America Stadium
800 S. Mint St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
(704) 358-7000
Join the UNC Charlotte Latinx/a/o Alumni Network for Por La Cultura Night at Charlotte FC to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! Meet other Latinx/a/o alumni and celebrate your shared cultural connection at the Charlotte vs, New England game at Bank of America Stadium.
For $20, UNC Charlotte Latinx/a/o Alumni will receive a ticket to join fellow Niners in Section 204 and the first fans in the stadium will receive a limited-edition CLT FC bucket hat.
Space for this event is limited. Register today.