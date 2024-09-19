Por La Cultura Night At Charlotte Sep 21

Date: 9/21/2024

Time: 4:00 PM

Bank of America Stadium

800 S. Mint St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

(704) 358-7000

Join the UNC Charlotte Latinx/a/o Alumni Network for Por La Cultura Night at Charlotte FC to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! Meet other Latinx/a/o alumni and celebrate your shared cultural connection at the Charlotte vs, New England game at Bank of America Stadium.

For $20, UNC Charlotte Latinx/a/o Alumni will receive a ticket to join fellow Niners in Section 204 and the first fans in the stadium will receive a limited-edition CLT FC bucket hat.

Space for this event is limited. Register today.

