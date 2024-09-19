Charlotte University Chorale Performs September 30

Mon, Sep 30, 2024 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theatre

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the University Chorale in concert, under the direction of Dr. Jason Dungee, director of choral activities.

Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8 a piece. for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

