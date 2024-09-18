JCSU ROTC Cadet Randell Perkins Signs Contract For Military Service

By GABRIELLE ISAAC ALLISON

Randell “Randy” Perkins ’27 always knew he wanted to join the military to pay for college.

Right out of high school, the Las Vegas native left the City of Lights to attend basic training. At the same time, his father and brother, Ryan ’27, moved to Charlotte. After completing basic training, Perkins moved to Charlotte, too, following in his brother’s footsteps and enrolling at Johnson C. Smith University to study Cybersecurity. He learned that JCSU was a part of a local consortium offering an ROTC program. It didn’t take long for Perkins to decide to join.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after high school, so I thought joining the army would benefit me,” he said. “But as I progressed through basic and AIT (job) training, I found out how ROTC could further my military training.”

Due to his time in basic training and ongoing service as a cadet in the National Guard, Perkins has become the first JCSU cadet to sign his contract to serve in the military after graduation. When he walks across the stage to receive his diploma, Perkins will be commissioned into the U.S. military as an officer.

Typically, students in the ROTC consortium must participate in the program for two years before signing a contract to indicate their commitment to serving in the military.

“Cadet Perkins did not have to wait as long to be contracted as other students because his prior military experience meant that he automatically fulfilled the physical test requirement,” said Dr. Cheryl Curtis, director of Veterans and Military Affairs at JCSU. “Because our campus now accepts the Joint Services Transcript (JST), Cadet Perkins was able to get credit for his training which translated to college credit. Cadet Perkins was able to meet the course requirements faster than others, in a record one semester of being an ROTC cadet.”

Perkins said that the ROTC program is tough, but he is learning all the necessary skills he will need to thrive in the service.

“It takes a lot of dedication to be in ROTC,” said Perkins, who admitted his days start at 5:30 a.m. for physical training. “The program teaches leadership skills like how to take initiative and how to plan.”

Perkins is currently joined by one other student, Jasmine Hogan, who became JCSU’s first cadet in 10 years in Fall 2023 — the two travel to UNC Charlotte’s campus to take their ROTC courses.

When asked what he hopes to do in the military, Perkins was sure: “I want to be boots on the ground,” he said. “I want to fight and serve.”

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, few share Perkins’ willingness to serve and protect. In 2023, the U.S. Military experienced its worst recruiting year since 1973.

But Perkins said he identifies with the goal of the military, and he longs to be a part of something bigger than himself.

“I like knowing that I’m not just fighting for myself and the people I love and care about,” he said. “When disasters happen and they call for people, some shy away. But not me.”

Perkins said that his father’s career as a federal agent also inspired him to seek out a life of service. He said that after he serves his time in the military, he hopes to take on a role similar to that of his father.

On graduation day in a few short years, Perkins will, according to Curtis, “walk across the stage debt-free, with a job and ready to begin service to his country as a JCSU graduate and an officer in the military.”

Perkins looks forward to that day and said it is important that ROTC programs at HBCUs receive recognition.

“It’s not often you see a lot of people in my position as a cadet graduating from an HBCU,” he said. “I think that alone will be big, not just for me, but for this university as well. I do want to see more people join the program. It’s not for everyone, but it is a good stepping stone in life. It can allow you to pay for college and help you figure out what you want to do in life.”

Curtis also hopes to see the program grow. She currently has 10 students on the waiting list with the hope of working with those students this semester so their applications are processed by November.

She said if JCSU grows to be the university with the largest number of cadets, showing a consecutive growth for three to five years, “the ROTC HUB will transfer to JCSU. With the HUB comes federal funding and personnel.”

“With the support of the entire JCSU community, we can get the work done and, we can get there,” added Curtis.

Curtis encourages students to contact her at ccurtis@jcsu.edu if they are interested in the ROTC program. The process will involve having the interested student meet with their advisor to create a schedule that will be conducive to the student’s forthcoming ROTC coursework and physical training at UNC-Charlotte.

Cadet Perkins will attend the UNC Charlotte Military Appreciation Game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, where he will be recognized for the commitment he’s made to the U.S. military. After graduation, he hopes to be commissioned into the National Guard or become an active-duty serviceman. He said his ideal station would be in North Carolina or Texas so he could be near his family or his girlfriend.

