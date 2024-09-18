Internationally Acclaimed Nobuntu At Queens University Charlotte

Saturday, October 5, 2024 – 7:30 p.m.

Nobuntu has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances of traditional Zimbabwean songs, Afro Jazz, and Gospel, performed with pure voices, authentic dance movements, and at times, accompanied by minimalistic percussion of traditional instruments such as the mbira (thumb piano). The word Nobuntu is an African concept that values humbleness, love, purpose, unity, and family from a woman’s perspective. The ensemble represents a new generation of young African women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty, and heritage through art. The ensemble’s mission is the belief that music can be an important vehicle for change, one that transcends racial, tribal, religious, gender, and economic boundaries. Nobuntu was nominated for Best Musician of the Year at the Zimbabwe International Women’s Awards in London in 2015.

Tickets $29-$55 | $15 Students

