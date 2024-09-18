The Global Studies Exhibition In Lambla Gallery At Charlotte

By KYLE GIBILARO

Each year, students from the College of Arts + Architecture are given the invaluable opportunity to study abroad. From now until September 20, the Global Studies Exhibition in the Lambla Gallery, Storrs Building, allows visitors to be immersed in the exceptional work created by these students, reflecting their experiences in Rome, Istanbul, and Tokyo. The exhibit presents a wide array of projects, including innovative library redesigns, detailed journaling, photographs, and striking graphite rubbings, among other forms of artistic expression.

Every spring semester since 2018, fourth-year architecture students have the opportunity to study in Rome, Italy, for a full semester. This past spring, 39 architecture students engaged deeply with the city’s rich history and architectural heritage, with projects focusing on reimagining local bookshops, bringing creative innovation to the original structures.

After studying in Rome, the architecture students had an opportunity to do further studies in Istanbul, Turkey. Here, students focused on the revitalization of Galataport, a huge mixed-use development located along the Bosphorus Strait. Their concepts aimed to breathe new life into the waterfront, proposing enhancements to pedestrian pathways and improvements to foster stronger community connections. Their designs reflect a deep commitment to enhancing both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of this significant urban space.

This past summer students from the Department of Art & Art History also traveled to Rome and Venice in an art and culture study program offered biennially. Students chose from courses in filmmaking, art history, street photography, contemporary studio art, and Italian language and culture, and their vibrant creative work across different media demonstrates the inspiration the Italian cities provided.

One of these media was graphite stick on paper, and a floor display of rubbings is a highlight of the exhibition. Getting “lost” in Trastevere, Rome, the students looked at the complexities of the visual experiences of the neighborhood with the simplicities and immediacy of the rubbing process.

In Tokyo, Japan, architecture graduate students collaborated with students at Meiji University to study the unique architectural features designed for pedestrians. Their research explored various elements, such as living facades, signage, and metro designs, showcasing Japan’s distinctive approach to pedestrian-friendly architecture. This collaboration provided them with a fresh perspective on integrating design with daily life in a densely populated urban environment.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore how these transformative international experiences have shaped the students’ artistic and architectural perspectives. Join us on September 18, 1-3 pm, for a special reception featuring mochi and gelato. This event is open to students, staff, and faculty.

Check out the exhibition photo album by Sunnie Stainback here.

