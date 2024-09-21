Charlotte Celebrates Campus Sustainability Month

October is Campus Sustainability Month, an international celebration of sustainability in higher education. UNC Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability has published a list of campus and community events to celebrate.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in events such as the Transportation Fair, the Student Sustainability Summit, the Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale and Campus Beautification Day. New events this year include the presentation “Campus from a Drone’s Eye View” and a workshop on making sustainable decorations.

Off campus, there are online webinars from EarthShare North Carolina for its first Climate Week, an environmental justice festival hosted by SOL Nation and Biketoberfest with Sustain Charlotte.

“The variety of events helps students, faculty and staff find their way to celebrate Campus Sustainability Month,” said Mike Lizotte, University sustainability officer. “These events are a great way for Niner Nation to work together and express their care for our campus environment and our people.”



In addition to event participation, members of the campus community can support UNC Charlotte’s application to the League of American Bicyclists to renew its Bicycle Friendly University designation by completing a brief survey regarding their campus bicycling experiences before Thursday, Oct. 10.



Below are some of the events taking place during Campus Sustainability Month. In addition, there are a variety of events scheduled throughout the city of Charlotte. For a full list of events, visit the Campus Sustainability Month website.



Transportation Fair

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHHS/CoEd Plaza



Student Sustainability Summit

Thursday, Oct. 3, 5 to 9 p.m,

University Cone Center, Lucas Room



UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale

Thursday, Oct. 3 (preview day for Charlotte students, staff and faculty) noon to 4 p.m., Lot 5; Friday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lot 6; and Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lot 5

Campus Beautification Day

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gage Undergraduate Admissions Center and Lot 8/South Village Parking Deck

Register here!



Campus from a Drone’s Eye View

Thursday, Oct. 10, noon to 1p.m.

Top floor of Union Parking Deck



Crafting Joy with Sustainable Decorations Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

Atkins Library, Area 49 Makerspace

About the UNC Charlotte Office of Sustainability

The UNC Charlotte Office of Sustainability collaborates with faculty, staff and students to measure progress, propose solutions, initiate changes, develop skills and share experiences that create conditions contributing to environmental, social and financial dimensions of sustainability.

MORE >>>