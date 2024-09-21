NiCole Lynch Has Perfect Demeanor To Lead Charlotte’s DART

NiCole Lynch was named the interim head of the Demonstration Activity Resource Team.

As the head of DART, Lynch oversees the planning, coordination and execution of all demonstration activities on campus — collaborating with various departments and student organizations to ensure events are conducted lawfully and safely. Additionally, she will serve as a liaison between event organizers, campus administration and local authorities to maintain safety and security during all activities.

Lynch brings a unique skillset to this position. She has spent a large part of her career in higher education — serving the areas of business affairs and the Office of University Communications at UNC Charlotte and leading communications at Morris College.

Lynch is an asset to the crisis response and emergency management efforts on campus and has a demeanor that is perfect to take on the heavy task of leading this team, according to Chris Gonyar, interim associate vice chancellor for safety and security.

“NiCole has an uncanny ability to make a connection with everyone she comes in contact with, regardless of their backgrounds or experiences,” said Gonyar. “Her ability to have meaningful and compassionate conversations during very difficult times directly translates to the skills needed to lead DART and run the Family Assistance Center, as needed. NiCole understands the importance of the balance between students, faculty and staff exercising their constitutional rights for a cause they believe in, while also maintaining the safety and operations of our campus.”

DART provides information for, observes and responds to campus demonstration activities. DART serves to ensure UNC Charlotte maintains a culture of free expression and debate of ideas, while facilitating a safe learning environment for all students, faculty and staff. The DART team is led by the Department of Safety and Security and is composed of faculty and staff who have diverse backgrounds and expertise.

