Charlotte Taking Applications For Bell Ringers At Fall Commencement

The UNC Charlotte Dean of Students Office is accepting student applications to be a bell ringer at Fall Commencement in December.

Bell ringers are outstanding student leaders who have demonstrated exemplary 49er spirit within organizations, volunteerism or service to others. One bell ringer is selected for each ceremony.

Applicants must have at least a 2.75 cumulative GPA, be in good conduct standing and meet graduation clearance requirements set forth by the Office of the Registrar. A resume and personal statement are required. All applicants will be entered into a prize drawing.

Graduating students can apply online by 11:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13.

