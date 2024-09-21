On-Campus Recruiting At Central Piedmont Sep 25
Mark your calendars for September 25 and get ready for two exciting Central Piedmont Community College on-campus recruiting events! Whether you’re looking for a career in hospitality or transportation, these events are a great chance to meet potential employers and land your next job or internship!
Event Details:
- Work-It Wednesdays
- Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor
- Event Details
Attending Employers:
- Best Impressions Caterers
- Renewal by Andersen
- FS Food Group
Transportation Meet & Greet
- Time: 11 a.m. – Noon; 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
- Location: Merancas Campus, Transportation Systems Building, Room 112
- Event Details
Interested in the Diesel and Automotive industries? Meet employers from the Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology & Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology programs and explore opportunities in the Charlotte Metro area!
Note: Employers attending may change. Be sure to check the event detail links for updates!
Full Event List: Visit the Career Services website to stay up to date on all upcoming recruiting events!