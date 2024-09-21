Friday, September 20, 2024
On-Campus Recruiting At Central Piedmont Sep 25

Mark your calendars for September 25 and get ready for two exciting Central Piedmont Community College on-campus recruiting events! Whether you’re looking for a career in hospitality or transportation, these events are a great chance to meet potential employers and land your next job or internship!

Event Details:

Attending Employers:

  • Best Impressions Caterers
  • Renewal by Andersen
  • FS Food Group

Transportation Meet & Greet

  • Time: 11 a.m. – Noon; 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
  • Location: Merancas Campus, Transportation Systems Building, Room 112
  • Event Details

Interested in the Diesel and Automotive industries? Meet employers from the Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology & Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology programs and explore opportunities in the Charlotte Metro area!

Note: Employers attending may change. Be sure to check the event detail links for updates!

Full Event List: Visit the Career Services website to stay up to date on all upcoming recruiting events!

