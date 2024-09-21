Alex Sedano’s Digital Project “Timeless Tiles” At Central Piedmont

Art Gallery Ambassador Alex Sedano has brought history back to life with his digital humanities project, Timeless Tiles. This project showcases the “Walking Tour” photography by John Hilarides, whose ceramic tile installation was once displayed outside the LRC building. Removed in 2018, these photographs now return in digital form.

About the Project: Explore decades of Central Piedmont’s history through restored tiles and archival materials.

Photographic Journey: Hilarides transferred 60 photos to ceramic tiles, capturing key moments of the college’s past.

Timeless Memories: Dive into a nostalgic look at the growth and transformation of Central Piedmont.

Check out Timeless Tiles and relive a piece of Central Piedmont’s history!

