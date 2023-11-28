Esteemed Charlotte Faculty Awarded Arts & Science Council Grants

In a testament to the thriving artistic milieu within the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture, a cadre of distinguished faculty members finds itself among the esteemed recipients of grants bestowed by the local Arts & Science Council (ASC). The ASC 2024 Artist Support Grants, a coveted accolade, have been awarded to luminaries such as Professor of Voice and Opera, Brian Arreola; the eloquent Professor of Dance, E.E. Balcos; the dynamic Visiting Assistant Professor of Dance, Audrey Baran; the virtuosic Associate Professor of Clarinet, Jessica Lindsey; the melodic Assistant Professor of Trumpet, Eric Millard; the harmonious Associate Professor of Oboe, Elizabeth Sullivan; and the expressive Associate Professor of Dance, Tamara Williams.

These grants, emblematic of the ASC’s commitment to nurturing both emerging and established artists, serve to bolster professional and artistic development. The beneficiaries stand poised to enhance their skills, refine their craft, and amplify their reach to captivate new audiences or elevate their business operations.

Among the distinguished recipients, Brian Arreola emerges as a maestro with a $3,000 grant earmarked for a string quartet performance of his operatic opus, “Zavala-Zavala.” E.E. Balcos, a luminary in the realm of dance, secures $3,000 to immerse herself in the Body-Mind Centering course in Lorraine, Oregon. Audrey Baran, on a quest for excellence, garners $3,000 to advance her teaching certification in MUNZ FLOOR, a somatic method revolutionizing spinal decompression and fascia regeneration.

The eclectic array of grants extends to Jessica Lindsey, facilitating the editing and mastering of her CD, “Carolina Homegrown Melodies.” Eric Millard’s $3,000 windfall propels a diversity-focused brass trio commission and international premiere. Elizabeth Sullivan, attuned to sensory aesthetics, channels $2,750 into producing a sensory-friendly concert program. Tamara Williams, an embodiment of kinetic artistry, materializes her vision with a $3,000 grant for the creation and presentation of “E ku Odun: A celebration of us!”

This illustrious cohort of current faculty members is joined in their artistic journey by alumni Kalin Devone ’15, Anna Edwards ’18, and Adjunct Professor of Jazz, Greg Jarrell—each a deserving recipient of the ASC 2024 Artist Support Grants, fostering a harmonious symphony of creativity within the College of Arts + Architecture.

