Charlotte Youth Ballet Presents The Nutcracker At Central Piedmont

Charlotte Youth Ballet will once again bring the holiday magic of The Nutcracker to the Charlotte community. Featuring more than 100 student dancers from studios across the Charlotte area who are partnered with a blend of international and regional professional dancers, the production will showcase the classic Tchaikovsky performance with unique twists in choreography by the iconic artistic directors, Gay Porter and Bridget Porter-Young. At a family friendly price, this timeless holiday classic will delight and astound audiences of all ages.

SHOW TIMES

1 DEC 2023

7:00 PM

2 DEC 2023

2:00 PM

2 DEC 2023

7:00 PM

3 DEC 2023

2:30 PM

