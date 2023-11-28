Johnson & Wales Advertising Team Attend Career Conference In NYC

The Johnson & Wales University ADTEAM recently traveled to New York City for the annual Student Advertising Career Conference hosted by the American Advertising Federation (AAF). Students from many different majors, including media & communication studies, graphic design, advertising and marketing, and design your own, work together as researchers, strategists, designers and producers on ADTEAM. As a registered chapter of AAF, JWU students on ADTEAM were invited to participate at this conference to learn about the advertising industry and connect with real industry professionals.

Each year, ADTEAM competes at the annual National Student Advertising Competition. The Team reviews the case study assignment, which features a different client and campaign request, works to develop an innovative and successful strategy and competes against other universities across the U.S. This year, Tide is the JWU ADTEAM client for the competition. The NYC trip to attend this conference was worthwhile for the Team to gain new experiences, networks and ideas for developing its upcoming ad campaign for Tide.

The action-packed weekend gave the Team ample opportunities to explore, both professionally and culturally. The members listened to speakers from TikTok, Google, Amazon, OMD and BBDO, networked with students from across the country, and explored the Big Apple.

