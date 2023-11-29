Charlotte Orchestra Performs “Orchestra Mosaic” Nov 30

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the Orchestra Mosaic in a performance of Brahms Second Symphony, under the direction of Dr. Alan Yamamoto. Orchestra Mosaic brings the UNC Charlotte Orchestra together with professional local musicians and students from Queens University of Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community College.

Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance.

November 30, 2023 – 7:30 PM

Anne R. Belk Theater

