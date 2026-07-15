Charlotte Men’s Tennis Coach Kyle Bailey Brings On The Perfect Fit In Thomas Brown

Charlotte Men’s Tennis coach Kyle Bailey announced the addition of Thomas Brown as an assistant coach on Tuesday.

He comes to the Queen City after a one-year stint at LSU. Before coaching, Brown enjoyed a standout collegiate career at South Carolina and Charlotte before embarking on a professional career. In his graduate season with the 49ers, Brown was named First Team All-Conference USA and the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

Bailey also helped develop Brown at South Carolina when the former served as the associate head coach before taking over the 49ers.

“The team and I are really excited to have Thomas join the staff,” Bailey said. “He is one of the best players to wear the Niner uniform, and not just on the court, but also off of it. It speaks a lot about who he is, and so I think it’s a perfect fit for us to have him jump on board.”

Before coming to Charlotte, Brown’s Gamecocks tenure saw him compile 54 singles wins in his four years with the program, highlighted by a clinching win over N.C. State in his senior season, sending South Carolina to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years.

Off the court, Brown was named a four-time ITA Scholar Athlete.

He reached as high as No. 865 in the ATP rankings while playing on the ATP Tour after serving as a professional coach at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Fairfield, Conn.

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