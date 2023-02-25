Charlotte Selects 2 Alumni As Emerging Business Leaders

The UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business is sponsoring two alumni participants, Chemere Davis and Ethan Norman in the 11th class of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s Emerging Business Leaders, a seven-month talent development program for high-potential, diverse leaders who will ultimately create a competitive advantage for Charlotte’s workforce and economy.

The program is designed to enhance leadership capabilities in professionals from across many employment sectors in the Charlotte region.

The participants were selected through the ongoing partnership between Belk College of Business Graduate Programs, the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association and the CLT Alliance.

