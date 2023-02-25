JCSU Director Is Candidate For Stanford University’s Faculty Innovation Fellowship

Faculty from 15 institutions of higher learning were selected as candidates for the Faculty Innovation Fellowship at Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (d.school), one of whom is Johnson C. Smith University’s own Dr. John Bannister.



Bannister, who serves as the director of JCSU’s Center of Innovative Teaching and Learning, was excited to learn about his acceptance as a candidate in the fellowship after attending the d.school’s summer learning studio sessions.

