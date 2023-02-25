JCSU Receives Its Largest Government Grant Ever

The U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recently awarded Johnson C. Smith University $5.7 million for campus technology upgrades and broadband 5G deployment. This is the largest government grant the University has received.

“Applying for and receiving this grant titled The Charlotte Inclusive Tech-Innovation Pilot Program has been a labor of love,” said Dr. Diane Bowles, vice president for Government Sponsored Programs and Research at JCSU. “This project is important because broadband 5G deployment will help build a bridge between JCSU and our community.

MORE >>>