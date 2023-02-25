JCSU Debate Team Take Home Wins At The NCICU Ethics Bowl

A six-person debate team from Johnson C. Smith University recently traveled to Raleigh for the annual North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) Ethics Bowl.

Thanks to their diligent preparation and guidance from their faculty coordinators Dr. Laurie Porter, associate professor of Communications, and Dr. Kendall P. Mobley, associate professor of Religion and coordinator of JCSU’s Spiritual Life Center, the team won three of their four case debates.

The team was captained by Brandi Barron ’23, a Communication Arts student, who said she wanted to give it her all with her team for her final Ethics Bowl competition.

