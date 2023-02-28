Iconic Charlotte Visual Historian Retires

For more than 30 years, Wade Bruton has been the visual historian for UNC Charlotte, documenting the countless move-ins, graduations, sporting events, groundbreakings and awards ceremonies that have come to define our University community. After graduating from Randolph Community College in Asheboro with a degree in photojournalism, Bruton started his career as a photographer with the Citizen News and Record in Aberdeen before joining Niner Nation in 1989. During his time as the senior photographer for the University, he has won multiple awards for his work, and many of his images can be found hanging in buildings all over campus.

Bruton is retiring this month, and the Office of University Communications has compiled some of his favorite and most memorable photos to document his outstanding career at UNC Charlotte.

MORE >>>