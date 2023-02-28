Charlotte Graphic Design Prof Selected For American Higher Education Alliance Academy

UNC Charlotte Assistant Professor of Graphic Design Samira ShiriDevich has been selected for the Spring 2023 International Student Exchange Program American Higher Education Alliance Academy. ShiriDevich is one of just 20 faculty chosen from U.S. institutions to participate in the two-month program, which trains faculty to develop online international exchange and educational opportunities.

ShiriDevich will attend a COIL virtual institute, under the direction of Dr. Brenda Garcia Portillo, the Director of Internationalization at Universidad de Monterrey, Mexico. She will then be matched with a faculty member from another institution to develop a virtual international cross-cultural course.

