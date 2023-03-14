Charlotte Student Chapter Competing In Design-Build-Fly

The UNC Charlotte student chapter of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics is flying high in more ways than one, competing in and raising money for the Design-Build-Fly competition, sponsored by the AIAA, Raytheon Technologies and Cessna, in May 2024, located in Kansas. They will compete against hundreds of teams across the globe.

It’s more than designing the best plane that’s cost efficient, practical and will perform superbly. It’s about recruiting talented students, building teamwork skills and flying high together in order to win.

Kyle VanHorn, president of Charlotte’s AIAA chapter, knows this is the key to success. That is why he asked Ryan Cassada, Imad Rahu, Cole Hood and Chris Curtis to join the group. In order to build a great plane, it’s important to build a great team.

