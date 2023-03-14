Charlotte Computer Scientist Researching Better Ways To Protect Personal Data

The most important digital currency in ecommerce is data. As personal information is collected and shared, risks to individual privacy climb, and UNC Charlotte computer scientist Liyue Fan is researching novel ways to better protect individuals’ personal data.

Through a National Science Foundation Early Career Award grant, Fan is investigating data-sharing algorithms that can be applied to digital platforms to better safeguard personal privacy. An assistant professor of computer science in the College of Computing and Informatics, Fan explains data sharing as important to society because it provides researchers a more holistic view of an overall population. “It will lead to unleashing the true power of artificial intelligence,” she said.

