Charlotte Tennis Adds A Proven Leader To Its Coaching Roster

Charlotte 49ers women’s tennis head coach Anthony Davison announced the hiring of Jan Griga as his new associate head coach.



“This is a top-class addition to our program,” Davison said of the hire. “Jan has proven himself as a leader over the past five years, guiding LIU to several NEC Conference titles and NCAA Tournament appearances. We know each other very well and have worked together in the past. He will bring a lot of passion and organization to our program. He will help our players reach their potential and elevate us to the next level.”

