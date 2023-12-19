Charlotte’s Elite National Status As A Research University In Review

Charlotte ranks among the fastest-growing research universities in the United States for research expenditures and among the top one-third of all U.S. research universities. Specifically, over the past decade, the University’s research expenditures have increased by 123%.

There are several forces at play that explain why.

Having a chancellor at the helm with a research-centric focus in Dr. Sharon L. Gaber has appeared to accelerate UNC Charlotte’s rise to elite status among the top research universities in America.

UNC Charlotte researchers continue to explore answers to complex challenges while cultivating talent to meet workforce needs regionally, statewide and nationally.

New and emerging partnerships that are serving as a catalyst for technology commercialization and industry growth with NCInnovation, and federal planning grants from the Economic Development Administration’s inaugural Tech Hubs program and the NSF’s Engines program that could lead to funding awards of up to $160 million.

The Division of Research at UNC Charlotte advances the quality, diversity and growth of research at UNC Charlotte.

MORE >>>