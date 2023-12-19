Charlotte Holds Symposium To Deliberate Online Education Imperative

In the inaugural Leading the Change: Charlotte Symposium on Online Learning and Beyond, luminaries in the realm of online education convened under the auspices of UNC Charlotte to deliberate on the imperative of fortifying the university against the burgeoning demand for high-quality online programs. Amidst this discourse, the specter of encroaching competition from other academic institutions vying to satiate the same demand loomed large.

Dr. Jennifer Troyer, the erudite Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, articulated the ethos guiding the university’s foray into online education. “We know that a transformative education does not always follow a traditional format,” she avowed, highlighting the contemporary reality that an increasing number of students are opting for flexible delivery modes to pursue their educational aspirations.

The Fall 2023 enrollment figures at UNC Charlotte underscored the ascendancy of online education, with a remarkable 36% surge over the past four years. A cohort of 2,142 online learners, representing a diverse cross-section, engaged virtually this semester, exemplifying a paradigm shift in the educational preferences of individuals, particularly those aged 25 and above.

Asher Haines, the insightful Associate Provost of the School of Professional Studies (SPS), elucidated the institution’s ambitious online learning goals. “Student demographics are changing, technology is evolving at a rapid rate, and UNC Charlotte is committed to meeting the needs of our region and state,” he proclaimed, encapsulating the university’s steadfast dedication to evolving educational landscapes.

The symbiotic relationship between the School of Professional Studies and academic leaders emerged as a cornerstone of UNC Charlotte’s successful online learning initiatives. Sessions during the symposium delved into strategic imperatives such as enrollment and recruitment strategy, innovative course design, and the initiation and enhancement of online programs. Notable figures including Dr. Kim Clark, Dr. Mike Putman, Dr. Jan Warren-Findlow, Dr. Scott Fitzgerald, Candice Whitside, and Dr. Leslie Zenk assumed pivotal roles as co-facilitators.

For institutions seeking enlightenment on enrollment growth, program strategy, and online course design, UNC Charlotte beckons as a paragon. Those eager to chart the future trajectory of educational innovation can stay abreast of forthcoming events by reaching out to the Director of Program Management, Karri Kennedy, at karri.kennedy@charlotte.edu.

