Queens University Charlotte Professor Unveils Hanukkah Murals

In a heartwarming gathering at the base of the Evans Clock Tower, the Queens University of Charlotte community recently witnessed the unveiling of two captivating Hanukkah murals crafted by Mike Wirth, an associate professor in the art, design, and music department. Reflecting on this cherished tradition, Wirth expressed, “This is one of my favorite traditions at Queens because it gives us a chance to bring all of our communities together around light and unity.”

Collaborating closely with Chava Rosenberg, president of Queens University Hillel, and Shira Snyder, Belk Chapel’s coordinator of Jewish Life, Wirth breathed life into two distinctive murals. The first, titled “Queens Hillel Menorah Mural,” takes the form of a tree-shaped menorah, while the second, aptly named “The Peace Pom,” features a pomegranate adorned with a peace sign.

Rabbi Judy Schindler, Sklut Professor of Jewish Studies, lauded the murals as “inspiring” and emphasized their significance as symbols of unity and diversity. The art serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of embracing and celebrating various cultures and traditions.

To further amplify the message of inclusivity, Rosenberg shared, “It was important for us to invite all of the diversity and interfaith clubs to join us as we gathered to celebrate Hanukkah.” The menorah, adorned with unique handprints resembling falling leaves, signifies the collective involvement of the Queens community. Meanwhile, the vibrant pomegranate, symbolizing love and hope for a fruitful future in the Jewish faith, is encircled by the word “peace” in languages spoken by members of the Queens community.

Snyder elucidated the deeper meaning behind the murals, stating, “The Menorah Tree facing into campus, topped with the lights from our diversity clubs, represents the growing together and nurturing that Queens fosters for its students. The Peace Pom, facing away from campus, is supposed to be what the greater Charlotte area sees when they look at Queens and the work we’ve been doing to create unity.”

These meaningful works of art, embodying the spirit of the season, will grace the campus throughout the month of December, serving as a visual testament to the university’s commitment to fostering unity, understanding, and appreciation for diverse traditions.

