Future Leaders Represent Central Piedmont At Career Connections

Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) proudly highlights the commendable participation of seven dedicated Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students at the prestigious Career Connections Conference, hosted by the FBLA National Organization.

Representing CPCC with distinction were Caleb Carr, Mary Enoch, Jose Esquit, Eric Garcia, Genchen Hang, Tomo Kaneko, and Stephane Monichon. Throughout the conference, these enthusiastic students actively engaged in a spectrum of networking activities, enlightening workshops, and insightful office tours. Their interactions with business leaders provided invaluable insights into crucial professional skills, such as effective interviewing and networking strategies.

The significance of this conference extended beyond the local realm, offering these CPCC students a unique opportunity to connect with FBLA chapters from across the country. Moreover, they had the privilege of learning from industry professionals associated with First Citizens Bank and BDO USA, elevating their understanding of real-world business dynamics.

The exemplary participation of CPCC’s students at the Career Connections Conference stands as a testament to their professionalism and talent. The event not only showcased their dedication to honing their business acumen but also underscored the college’s commitment to nurturing a cadre of skilled and well-prepared future leaders.

Acknowledgment is due to the steadfast support provided by the Student Government Association, whose commitment played a pivotal role in facilitating the students’ participation in this enriching experience. Their assistance underscores the collaborative spirit within the CPCC community, where educational initiatives and extracurricular pursuits converge to empower students for success in their future endeavors.

MORE >>>