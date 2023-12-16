Charlotte 49ers Volleyball Stars Make Academic All-District Team

Four formidable members of the Charlotte 49ers volleyball squad have secured their spots on the prestigious 2023-24 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, a testament to their exceptional prowess both on the court and in the classroom.

Among the honorees is the dynamic sophomore Sydney Baham, a commanding force on the front row for the Niners. Hailing from Roswell, Georgia, Baham not only showcased her athletic prowess but also maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA in health systems management. Her on-court contributions were substantial, leading the team in solo blocks (32) and securing a commendable second place in total blocks (120.0) while amassing an impressive 125 kills across 31 matches.

Senior Lara Kretschmer, a key team leader from Berlin, Germany, emerged as a statistical powerhouse for CLT this season. Her remarkable 380.5 points, 265 kills, 32 service aces, and 143.0 total blocks underscore her vital role in the team’s success. Kretschmer’s on-court dominance extended to her academic pursuits, where she not only excelled with a 4.0 GPA in mathematics for business but also earned a graduate certificate in data science and business analytics.

Annika Thompson, a senior hailing from Collierville, Tennessee, showcased her multi-faceted skills with 164 kills, 252 digs, and 178 assists. As a double-major in accounting and finance, Thompson maintained a commendable 3.9 cumulative GPA, further solidifying her position on the Academic All-District Team.

Rounding out the quartet is Annika Wetterstrom, a seasoned fifth-year student from Longmont, Colorado, who served as the linchpin for the Niners as the team’s setter. Her 788 assists, averaging an impressive 6.68 per set, underscore her strategic importance on the court. Wetterstrom’s academic dedication is evident as she pursues studies in pre-public health, maintaining a solid 3.6 cumulative GPA.

Eligibility for the CSC Academic All-District Team demands not only athletic excellence but academic prowess. Each honoree boasts a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher and must be at least a sophomore academically. With each player having participated in more than 90% of their team’s matches or started in at least 67% of them, these outstanding athletes have truly exemplified the balance between sporting prowess and academic commitment. The anticipation builds as the announcement of the Academic All-American teams is set for January 9, 2024, promising further recognition for these exceptional student-athletes.

