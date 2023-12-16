Charlotte Partnership Curates Elder Gallery Exhibition Of Talented Alumni

In a creative convergence at the Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art, two enterprising alumni from the Department of Art & Art History at UNC Charlotte, Nicole Thrower ’21 and Jennifer Minnis ’21, have undertaken the curation of a compelling exhibition titled “Disrupting the Matrix: Impressions.” Unveiled on December 1, this community-driven companion exhibition, nested within the confines of Elder Gallery’s avant-garde space, spotlights the print media works of five talented alumni.

A brainchild of Morgan Tran, the managing director at Elder Gallery, the idea of showcasing a printmaking exhibition exclusively featuring UNC Charlotte alumni took shape in tandem with the overarching Disrupting the Matrix showcase. The primary exhibition, Disrupting the Matrix, stands as the gallery’s inaugural foray into the exclusive realm of printmaking, boasting contributions from 15 artists, including luminaries like UNC Charlotte faculty Erik Waterkotte and Anna Kenar.

Immersed in the intimate confines of Elder’s “pocket gallery,” Impressions extends the narrative, delving into themes of mental health, emotions, self-reflection, lived experience, and existentialism. The curatorial process marked a maiden voyage for Thrower, who enthusiastically shared, “I had full hands on every step: artist selection, communicating with the artist, consignment agreements, installation, etc.”

Thrower and Minnis meticulously compiled a roster of recent UNC Charlotte graduates with a penchant for printmaking, exploring a diverse range of printmaking processes to enrich the exhibition’s tapestry. Impressions proudly showcases the artistic prowess of Thrower alongside four other alumni: Callie Brewer ’21, Laura Lucas ’23, Asia Hanon ’23, and Tiara Tiana ’23.

The collection is a symphony of diverse printmaking techniques, featuring intaglio prints, silkscreen prints, collagraphs, linocuts, and collages. Brewer’s introspective pieces, Lucas’s enigmatic collagraphs, Hanon’s contemplative linocut, Tiana’s evocative collage, and Thrower’s grand-scale woodcut, “Amor Fati,” collectively elevate the exhibition’s narrative.

Thrower encapsulates the aspirations for the audience, expressing a desire that visitors to both Disrupting the Matrix and Impressions are enamored with the versatility of printmaking. The exhibitions, she hopes, serve as a canvas for exploration and challenge, fostering an appreciation for the beauty inherent in the varied processes of printmaking. As the exhibitions unfold, Elder Gallery invites patrons to immerse themselves in the visual odyssey, leaving with a renewed creative or emotional inspiration and a deeper understanding of the artistry inherent in the world of printmaking. Both exhibitions are on display through March 30, 2024, promising an enriching experience for art enthusiasts.

