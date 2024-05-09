Charlotte Cato College Of Education’s Daniel Maxwell Receives Higher Education Professional Award

The UNC Charlotte Cato College of Education’s (CCOED) Daniel Maxwell is the recipient of the 2024 Higher Education Professional to Watch Award from the North Carolina Association for Middle Level Education.

Maxwell is a lecturer and university supervisor in the Office of School and Community Partnerships (OSCP) and the Department of Middle, Secondary, and K-12 Education. As a University Supervisor, he guides future teachers during their student teaching and internship placements in schools across the state. He also teaches introductory courses on lesson planning, instructional design, and assessment and leads a teaching seminar for candidates completing their internships.

“I am very fortunate in my role at UNC Charlotte to have the opportunity each day to try to equip my students with the skills and resources to be able to empower their own students for years to come,” Maxwell said. “One of my wife’s favorite quotes is Steve Prefontaine’s: ‘To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift,’ and I think that sums up my goal as a higher education professional, which is to continue to give my best for my students each day.”

Before arriving at UNC Charlotte, Daniel taught high school social studies, and is a National Board Certified Teacher in Adolescent & Young Adult Social Studies/History.

The NCMLE Board of Directors accepts award nominations annually to recognize educators for their outstanding work with middle level students in North Carolina. Maxwell’s colleagues say he’s earned the award.

“Daniel is extremely innovative and collaborative in his work. He works with faculty across the College on research projects involving edTPA and the use of artificial intelligence in education. Daniel is also an amazing support and resource to his teammates, student teachers and mentor teachers. He never says no and always approaches his work with amazing energy and enthusiasm,” said Tisha Greene, assistant dean of CCOED and lead of OSCP.

Maxwell was recognized with the 2024 NCMLE Higher Education Professional to Watch Award during the organization’s annual conference held in Charlotte this Fall.

