Central Piedmont Celebrates Graduates At Bojangles Coliseum

Get ready to cheer on the hardworking graduates of Central Piedmont Community College as they celebrate a significant milestone in their lives. We invite you to be part of this momentous occasion, celebrating the achievements of your classmates and friends.

Event Details

Location : Bojangles Coliseum

: Date : Thurs., May 9, 2024

: Thurs., May 9, 2024 Times: Ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Important Notes:

Clear Bag Policy : Please make sure to review the Bojangles Coliseum clear bag policy before attending to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

: Please make sure to review the before attending to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience. Photos: Don’t forget to visit the Graduation Services website post-event to view and download photo galleries of the ceremony.

Central Piedmont will be livestreaming both ceremonies on YouTube at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tune in to celebrate together, no matter where you are!

