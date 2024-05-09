Friday, May 10, 2024
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Central Piedmont Celebrates Graduates At Bojangles Coliseum

Get ready to cheer on the hardworking graduates of Central Piedmont Community College as they celebrate a significant milestone in their lives. We invite you to be part of this momentous occasion, celebrating the achievements of your classmates and friends.

Event Details

  • LocationBojangles Coliseum
  • Date: Thurs., May 9, 2024
  • Times: Ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Important Notes:

Central Piedmont will be livestreaming both ceremonies on YouTube at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tune in to celebrate together, no matter where you are!

