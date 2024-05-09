Summer Hours At Central Piedmont Campus Stores

As the semester wraps up and the summer break approaches, Central Piedmont Community College Campus Stores are adjusting their hours to accommodate students’ needs. Whether you’re stocking up on textbooks for summer classes or looking for some college swag, here’s what you need to know about the summer hours across all campuses:

Location: All Central Piedmont campuses

Summer Schedule:

May 10 – July 26

Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Plan your visits accordingly and make sure to check out the latest offerings at the Campus Stores while enjoying your summer break!

