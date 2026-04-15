Charlotte’s Gisel Carrillo Ramirez Is Making Wanting More A Reality Through The Albert School of Construction

Growing up in Winston-Salem, Gisel Carrillo Ramirez watched people around her enter the workforce after graduating from Mount Tabor High School, but she wanted to build something else. So, after high school, she approached her next chapter with the mindset that nothing is impossible, including a future built on education, long-term impact and opportunities.

“Seeing other people around me not go to college, and watching their daily struggles — I wasn’t okay with that,” said Ramirez. “I wanted more for myself.”

She is actively making that goal a reality. As a first-generation college senior, Ramirez is part of the largest-ever cohort of women in the construction management program. Set to graduate this May alongside all her program peers, she has positioned herself among the next generation of industry leaders entering the Charlotte workforce, one of the top 10 construction markets in the U.S.

Building character in the classroom

“Freshman year was hard, but UNC Charlotte was community-centered so I didn’t feel left out. I could grow as a person, and that helped me with the work in class,” said Ramirez.

Students in the construction management program, which is part of the recently launched Albert School of Construction, are trained in plan reading, means and methods, cost estimating, project planning, scheduling and risk. “Most of us are going into residential, commercial and heavy civil sectors. For those roles, it’s so helpful to have these skills, like how to read plans, because that’s what lines everything up,” said Ramirez.

To help students gain perspective throughout the rigorous courses, the program provides access to professionals. Wayne Goff, the construction management program director with decades of industry experience, maintains deep partnerships with industry professionals, allowing students to explore mentor relationships within local construction firms.

Continuing into her sophomore year, Ramirez continued to forge through the demanding curriculum while facing many struggles in her classes. “It built my character. I learned not to give up. I knew to understand what you’re learning, not just to pass the class,” said Ramirez. “It’s not something simple you can research on Google or YouTube, because these classes aren’t made like that. You have to actually think about what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. That will help a lot on the job sites.”



Goff, who taught Ramirez in some of his own courses, saw her grow during her time in the program. “She persevered through challenges and ultimately succeeded,” he said. “Her perseverance is only matched by her persistence to learn, understand and grow in her knowledge of the construction industry.”

Internship experience earns 8 job offers

While the coursework was challenging, the hard work began to pay off for Ramirez.

“In my sophomore year, when I had six internship offers, it wasn’t about if I’d get an internship. It was about which one to choose,” she said. “In the internship I chose, I actually helped build the Prospector renovation. I was the only intern on that project with Whiting-Turner [Contracting Company].”

With this required experiential learning, Ramirez gained an inside view of what actually happens on the jobs site. She also credits her professors for providing students with a clear picture of the work they will encounter in their careers. “Mr. Goff has been interested in what we do in the field during our internships. He helps me a lot to understand how it works outside of the classroom,” she said.

Now in her senior year, due to her dedication and hands-on internship, Ramirez currently has eight job offers. She recently accepted one with Brasfield & Gorrie construction firm as a pre-construction engineer. “This job is perfectly what I wanted. My goal is to have my own construction company, so this position puts me on the right route to learn how it all works,” said Ramirez.

By 2030, North Carolina will have grown to support 40,000 new construction jobs. Construction management students, like Ramirez, will have the skills that these new jobs demand.

First gen perspective forms committment to give back

As the first person in her family to attend a university, Ramirez expected her journey would be tough, especially while balancing her studies with full-time work and a lack of traditional support. These competing demands were another challenge she turned into opportunity. “I wanted to make myself proud, so I worked hard to earn a scholarship from the Hispanic League.”



As she prepares to graduate, Ramirez has decided another goal is to give back and help future students pursue higher education. “I want to be able to help other students, because I know how it feels not to have support.”



Through years of grit and academic rigor, Ramirez is emerging from UNC Charlotte not just with a degree, but with the character of a true leader. She represents the next generation of industry professionals, ready to build, succeed and give back.

Learn more about the launch of the Albert School of Construction.

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