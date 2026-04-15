Charlotte Coach Wes Miller Is Filling Up The 49ers With Winning Culture Assistants Like Claude Pardue

Charlotte Men’s Basketball coach Wes Miller announced Tuesday that Claude Pardue has been named an assistant coach.

Pardue arrives after seven seasons at Tulane, where he served as an assistant coach. During his tenure with the Green Wave, Pardue helped Tulane compile 107 victories, highlighted by the program’s first postseason appearance since 2014 with a berth in the inaugural College Basketball Crown in 2025.

“Claude Pardue brings a great combination of experience, insight, and consistency to our program,” Miller said. “He’s been part of sustained success throughout his career and understands the day-to-day work that goes into building a winning culture. He’s aligned with what we’re building here, and I’m excited to have him alongside us.”

Before Tulane, Pardue spent eight seasons as an assistant coach under Ron Hunter at Georgia State, helping lead the Panthers through one of the most successful stretches in program history. The program posted six consecutive winning seasons, made three NCAA Tournament appearances from 2015–19, and captured back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Tournament titles in 2018 and 2019 — earning consecutive NCAA Tournament berths for the first time in school history.

Working primarily with guards and wings, Pardue played a key role in the development of several all-conference standouts, including Sun Belt Players of the Year D’Marcus Simonds and R.J. Hunter. He was also part of a staff that guided Georgia State to back-to-back 25-win seasons in 2013–14 and 2014–15, highlighted by a Sun Belt regular-season and tournament title sweep in 2015 and a first-round NCAA Tournament upset of No. 3 seed Baylor.

Pardue began his coaching career at Georgia State as a graduate assistant, where he was involved in recruiting operations, scouting, player development, and video coordination.

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