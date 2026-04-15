Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison Pours Resilience And Diversity Done Right Into JCSU

Marvin Ellison, Chairman & CEO of Lowe’s, didn’t come to JCSU to impress. He came to pour into the campus.

From growing up without indoor plumbing in rural Tennessee, to being passed over for promotion 14 times, to leading one of America’s most iconic Fortune 500 companies — Mr. Ellison brought his full story to a JCSU stage for the Dean’s Distinguished Speaker Series, hosted by Dean Dr. Alphonso Ogbuehi.

Marvin R. Ellison is the Chairman and CEO of Lowe’s Companies, Inc., and a transformative figure in American retail. Since taking the helm in July 2018, he has revitalized the home improvement giant by focusing on operational excellence and a “Total Home” strategy that caters to both professional contractors and DIY customers. Under his leadership, Lowe’s has seen significant financial growth, including nearly $25 billion in incremental sales and substantial shareholder returns.

Ellison’s journey is often cited as a modern “American Dream”. Born in 1966 in rural Brownsville, Tennessee, he was raised by parents who emphasized hard work and faith. He supported his education at the University of Memphis by working janitorial and truck-driving jobs, eventually earning a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and later an MBA from Emory University.

His professional career began as a part-time security guard at Target, making $4.35 an hour. Over 15 years, he rose to Corporate Director of Asset Protection before joining The Home Depot in 2002. During his 12-year tenure there, he served as Executive Vice President of U.S. Stores, overseeing operations for 2,000 locations. Before Lowe’s, he served as Chairman and CEO of J.C. Penney, making history as one of the few Black executives to lead multiple Fortune 500 companies.

At JCSU, Ellison talked resilience. He talked AI. He talked diversity done right. And he told the Golden Bulls exactly what they needed to hear.

The stage is set. The new era is here.