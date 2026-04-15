JCSU Celebrates Black Excellence With The Black In Business Expo

The Black in Business Expo is a major cultural and entrepreneurial event scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU). Organized as a “Nxt Big Thing Charlotte Initiative,” the expo is designed to celebrate Black excellence, creativity, and business ownership within Charlotte’s only HBCU.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Time : 10:00 AM: VIP Experience Kickoff 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM: General public hours

Location: Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC

Cost: Free to the public (VIP badges sold separately)

Official Website: www.blackinbusinessexpo.com

What to Expect

The expo moves beyond a standard pop-up market by offering “Event Activations” aimed at high-value networking and education:

Marketplace: Features a wide range of Black-owned businesses, from holistic self-care products to professional service providers.

Programming: Includes live demos, workshops, and panel discussions featuring experts like business coach Mandwell Cofer and communications strategist Brittney Bogues.

Entertainment: Live DJ sets, photo ops/installations, and influencer-led line dancing tutorials.

Community Support: A designated Kids Zone, food and beverage vendors, and onsite business resources.

Incentives: Raffles for expo shopping sprees, a $500 scholarship award, and a $500 “Best Booth” cash prize for participating vendors.

For Prospective Vendors

Organizers intend to hold this flagship event quarterly to provide consistent visibility for entrepreneurs. Businesses looking to participate can check Eventbrite or follow @blackinbusinessexpo on Instagram for vendor applications and registration deadlines.