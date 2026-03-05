Charlotte’s Kyle Spence Appears At The Return Of The Mint Museum’s Contemporary Architecture + Design (CAD) Series

Thu, Mar 19, 2026 | 6pm to 9pm

Free Event

Mint Museum Randolph

2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28207

http://mintmuseum.org/events

The Mint Museum is pleased to announce the return of its Contemporary Architecture + Design (CAD) Series. First launched in 2012, the CAD Series series brings together an innovative group of globally recognized designers who push the boundaries of contemporary practice across disciplines, location, and cultural landscapes.

The first presentation of the series features UNC Charlotte assistant professor Kyle Spence. Spence is an architect, educator, and researcher dedicated to integrating cultural sustainability and resilient design principles into his work. He is the founding principal of The BAKLab, a concept-driven architectural design practice based in New York City.

A 2025 Gambrell Faculty Fellow, Spence’s interdisciplinary practice explores the “Place-Moment” connection, bridging jazz, improvisation, archaeoastronomy, and participatory community design to create socially responsive architecture. His recent work includes the prize-winning Mitchelville Heritage Trail proposal, the EarthArcs series, and the EcoDome urban farming prototypes.

MORE >>>