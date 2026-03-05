Maryjane Raya Discovers What Life Is All About At Charlotte

UNC Charlotte transformed Maryjane Raya. Born in Oxnard, California, Raya was a shy high schooler in a class of 44 students. In spring 2022 she boarded a plane alone for the first time and flew 2,474 miles to tour UNC Charlotte. Four years later, the senior criminal justice major concludes her Charlotte journey with a legacy of leadership as outgoing president of Delta Zeta and coordinator of community and recruitment for Niner Guides.

“At Charlotte, I’ve had the opportunity to grow and change — which is what life is all about,” Raya said. “The University has helped me become the person I am today, and I’m very proud of who I am.”

Raya always dreamed of a career in which she could help others. This led her to criminal justice and the motivation to move to a big East Coast city. But being dropped into a student population of more than 30,000 was overwhelming at first. Raya’s closest relatives lived two hours away; the rest of her family was on the other side of the country. She was placed with three random roommates and was adjusting to classes, friendships and life on her own.

“The hardest part was that sense of being alone,” Raya said. “Everyone seemed like they knew each other, especially since this is a big school where a lot of people from North Carolina go. And I felt like I didn’t know anyone.”

It took Raya most of her first semester to get acclimated.

“I was always trying to look forward and look to the future when in reality, I just needed to live in the moment and appreciate everything that was right in front of me,” Raya said.

Raya’s roommate encouraged her to rush — something she never thought would be a part of her college experience. The process forced Raya out of her shell.

“It was my breaking out moment,” Raya said. “It helped me realize that I wasn’t going to be the same person I was in high school and that’s okay.”

At Delta Zeta, Raya would rise to vice president of programming before assuming the role of chapter president as a junior. The sorority was critical to her development at Charlotte and also opened the door to another passion of hers — Niner Guides.

Niner Guides is a volunteer organization where students lead campus tours for prospective students and their families. Raya was encouraged to join by sorority sisters who were, ironically, community and recruitment coordinators for Niner Guides.

She shadowed veteran guides, learning to lead a 75-minute campus tour. By fall 2024, Raya was herself a veteran guide and was leading tours while also working the front desk at Gage Undergraduate Admissions Center. As a Niner Guide, Raya found fulfillment in connecting with guests by sharing her story and her love for the University.

“Niner Guides has been a life-changing experience,” Raya said. “You get to share how much you love the University and you potentially could be the reason someone comes to UNC Charlotte.”

After a year of leading tours and working at the admissions office, Raya was invited to apply for a leadership role with Niner Guides as coordinator of community and recruitment. She was already the president of her sorority and debated taking on the responsibility of overseeing a 70-person team on top of her academics. It proved to be a great decision.

“I think the most rewarding part is knowing that I could recruit someone to Niner Guides and they can make new friends and unlock new experiences,” Raya said. “Also working with phenomenal student leaders who are also pouring their hearts into their roles.”

With Raya’s help, Niner Guides saw a record number of applications in August 2025. The organization is currently accepting fall 2026 applications through Sunday, March 29. She encourages students be a part of the unique, volunteer community that helped her become the person she is today.

“My experience at Charlotte has been life-changing and I just know whatever I do in the future, the skills I’ve learned here are going to carry with me forever,” Raya said.

