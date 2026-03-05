Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse Ace Olivia Andrus Is American Conference Freshman of the Week

Olivia Andrus was named the American Conference Freshman of the Week after her record-setting performance against George Washington over the weekend, while both Isa Torres and Katie Ling were selected as Honorable Mentions by the Conference on Monday afternoon for their performances over the past week.

The trio are Charlotte’s first American weekly award recipients of the season, with this also being the third time that the Niners have had three or more players selected for weekly recognition by the Conference.

Andrus, who hails from Austin, Texas, shattered the program record for most draw controls in a game with 18 in Charlotte’s 20-8 win over George Washington on Feb. 28. She’s the first 49er to corral more than 10 in a game after having previously come close to breaking the record back on Feb. 11 against Davidson with nine, and after playing in just five games in 2026 Andrus has already matched Bella Burke’s mark of 43 for most in a season.

After finishing the week with 22 draw controls total against Campbell and George Washington, Andrus leads the American with 8.60 draw controls per game and sits 15th nationally at the Division I level.

After being held scoreless for the first time as a Niner by Campbell on Feb. 25 after 20 games with at least a goal, Torres erupted against George Washington for a career-high eight points in the win. The junior from Glenelg, Md. tied herself and Claire Schotta for the program record for most goals in a game by hitting seven for the second time with the 49ers, while also adding her second assist of the season.

Torres currently leads the American in goals with 22 through six games, an average of 3.67 per game; her goal tally also ranks T-10th at the DI level. This is her fourth time being recognized as an Honorable Mention by the American.

Ling nabs her first Honorable Mention after twice being named the American Conference Goalkeeper of the Week in 2025, coming off a week where she totaled 24 stops between the pipes for the 49ers. The senior from Springboro, Ohio notched 13 saves against Campbell with a .500 save percentage before limiting George Washington’s 17th-ranked scoring offense in DI to just eight goals; Ling made 11 stops with a season-high save percentage of .579 against the Revolutionaries in Washington, D.C.

Currently leading the American in saves per game (10.50) and ranking third in save percentage (.463), Ling sits third nationally in saves with 63 and sixth in saves per game.

