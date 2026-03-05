Central Piedmont Opens Its Newly Relocated Campus Store On Central Campus
Central Piedmont will celebrate the grand opening of its newly relocated Campus Store in the Central High Building on Central Campus. Students are invited to stop by, explore the space and see what the store now has to offer.
Event details
- Friday, Mar. 6, 10 a.m.
- Central Campus, Central High Building
What to know
- The updated space features course materials, apparel, supplies and other student essentials.
- If you cannot attend the event, you can still browse and order items through the Campus Store website.