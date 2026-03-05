Central Piedmont And Special Olympics Host 5-On-5 Basketball Tournament Mar. 19

Central Piedmont Cato Campus Student Life will host its 5‑on‑5 Basketball Tournament in collaboration with Special Olympics. Students can take part in competitive play and enjoy fan support, prizes and a food truck on site.

Event details

What to expect

Fast‑paced, competitive games

Prizes for participants

Pom‑poms for supporters

Food truck available for purchase

Students of all skill levels are welcome to sign up.

To participate, email donell.stinesjones@cpcc.edu.

