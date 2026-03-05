Central Piedmont And Special Olympics Host 5-On-5 Basketball Tournament Mar. 19
Central Piedmont Cato Campus Student Life will host its 5‑on‑5 Basketball Tournament in collaboration with Special Olympics. Students can take part in competitive play and enjoy fan support, prizes and a food truck on site.
Event details
- Thu., Mar. 19, 12:05–1:35 p.m.
- Cato Campus
What to expect
- Fast‑paced, competitive games
- Prizes for participants
- Pom‑poms for supporters
- Food truck available for purchase
Students of all skill levels are welcome to sign up.
To participate, email donell.stinesjones@cpcc.edu.