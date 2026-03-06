Shelly Cayette-Weston To Deliver Keynote At Queens University’s 2026 Commencement Ceremony

Queens University of Charlotte is pleased to announce that Shelly Cayette-Weston, president of business operations for Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE), will deliver the keynote address to the Class of 2026 during the university’s 167th commencement ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 9 at 10 a.m. in Curry Arena, located in the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation on the Queens University campus.

Since stepping into her role at HSE in 2024, Cayette-Weston has been a driving force, steering the strategic success of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm, and Spectrum Center. Her career spans nearly 20 years, including a transformative 12-year tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where she rose to executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Under Cayette-Weston’s leadership in Cleveland, the Cavaliers became one of the NBA’s top-performing revenue franchises. Her influence extends far beyond the front office; she is deeply committed to community service, having served on the boards of the Cuyahoga Community College, the College Now Board, and the American Heart Association.

“We are honored to welcome Mrs. Shelly Cayette-Weston as our keynote speaker,” said Queens University President Jesse Cureton, ’02. “She is a testament to the power of vision, resilience, and community commitment. As a leader who has consistently broken barriers in the NBA and beyond, she represents the courageous leadership and excellence we challenge our graduates to carry into the world.”

Beyond this year’s ceremony, Queens and the Charlotte Hornets share a recent history of collaboration. In the summer of 2025, Queens hosted the team in Curry Arena while Spectrum Center underwent renovations, providing them with a home-away-from-home on the Myers Park campus.

“Queens University of Charlotte plays a vital role in shaping the leaders who strengthen our city and our region,” said Cayette Weston. “It’s an honor to celebrate this year’s graduates and the impact they will make as they carry forward the university’s commitment to service, purpose, and community.”

A native of New Orleans, Cayette-Weston began her NBA career with the New Orleans Hornets after a successful start at Caesars Entertainment. She is a graduate of Tulane University, where she was a standout member of the women’s basketball team and was recently inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame. Her professional excellence has been recognized nationally, including being named to “Crain’s Cleveland Business Forty Under 40” and as a “Sports Business Journal Game Changer” in 2019 and “Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40” in 2021.

