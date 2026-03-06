Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Reports No Tuition Increase For Majority Of Charlotte Students

UNC Charlotte’s undergraduate resident tuition will increase for the first time in 10 years beginning in the 2025-26 academic year. The UNC System Board of Governors approved the tuition and fee schedule for all institutions during its Thursday, Feb. 26, meeting.

Incoming undergraduate students from North Carolina will see a 2.99% increase, about $114 annually. For most current in-state undergraduate students, there will be no change to tuition.

Out-of-state students, both undergraduate and graduate, will see a 9.99% increase in tuition. Tuition for North Carolina resident graduate students will increase by 9.98%.

Parking, transportation and other mandatory fees will remain unchanged for all students. Some school-based fees will see incremental adjustments.

“We have been fortunate to keep tuition flat for the majority of our students for the past nine years,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “This adjustment will help ensure we can continue providing the high-quality academic programs, advising, student support and campus services that contribute to student success.”

For 2025-26, annual tuition for in-state undergraduates will be $3,926, while out-of-state undergraduate tuition will be $22,018.

Graduate tuition will be $5,324 annually for North Carolina residents and $22,688 for out-of-state students.

