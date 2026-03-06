Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert With Claudio Olivera Mar. 24

Tue, Mar 24, 2026 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert, showcasing the department’s voice faculty, with pianist Claudio Olivera. Sequina DuBose Winston, Brian Arreola, Susan Gouthro, Monica Hunter, and Christina Pier will perform a program of arias, songs, and song cycles, including Richard Strauss’s profoundly moving Four Last Songs and the evocative Mirabai Songs by John Hairston, featuring dance professor Kaustavi Sarkar.

This concert is free for everyone!

Be sure to check out the digital programs here.

